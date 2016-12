Debbie er Ugens Instababe: "Mine veninder driller mig stadig med min pinligste sexhistorie"

💎 Photo taken by my special girl Christina Maria ❤️ My one and only hairdresser, stylist, photography and girlfriend - love you girl! #love #girlfriend #friend #photo #photography #stylist #hairdresser #model #models #black&white #august #shoes #hair #tattoo #runtheworld

A photo posted by Debbie Louise Brandt (@debbielouisebrandt) on Feb 10, 2016 at 8:42am PST