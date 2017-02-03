Fredagsguf: The "Falcons vs. Patriots" Issue

Allison C DeJesus - New England Patriots
Cheers to 2017 🎆 What a phenomenal way to start the year 🏈 it's Game Day and it's time to flip those calendars! 🎉 📸 @robharephoto Hair: @jentawahairdesign MUA: @makeuplisa Accessories/jewelry: @lianapaulajewelry #MissJanuary #HappyNewYear #NewEnglandPatriots #PatriotsCheerleaders #PatriotsNation #NFLCheerleaders #BiminiBliss #ItsBetterInTheBahamas #BaeWatch
Brianna Stade - Atlanta Falcons
Nicole Manelas - New England Patriots
Jess Farrell - Atlanta Falcons
Amanda Soucy - New England Patriots
Nicole B - Atlanta Falcons
Mood. #FalconsWin #DawgsWin ❤️🏈🐾 pic.twitter.com/wDtJJaPWiu— Nicole (@AFC_Nicole) October 9, 2016
Happy Fri-Yay! 💋 pic.twitter.com/coxevxajjU— Nicole (@AFC_Nicole) February 12, 2016
Hannah LeBeau - New England Patriots
Jordan Lynn - Atlanta Falcons
Can you tell I love my new home? ❤ #ATL #Falcons pic.twitter.com/AU3QVkv6zd— Jordan Lynn (@jorlynn1) 9. juni 2015
2 more days! pic.twitter.com/8Nb6S59iRK— Jordan Lynn (@jorlynn1) 5. maj 2015