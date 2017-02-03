Fredagsguf: The "Falcons vs. Patriots" Issue

Læs også

Søndag løber verdens største endags-sportsbegivenhed af stablen, når Atlanta Falcons og New England Patriots tørner sammen i Super Bowl. Vi har kigget lidt på det, der virkelig er interessant; nemlig de lækreste cheerleaders fra begge hold.

3. februar 2017 af Redaktionen
Allison C DeJesus - New England Patriots

Want to football Sunday with me? 🏈 GO PATS! ❤️💙 #patriotsnation #NFLCheerleaders #TB12 #DoYourJob

A photo posted by Allison C DeJesus (@allisond26) on

Brianna Stade - Atlanta Falcons

I'd be so intimidating on the field. #tooexcited #riseupfriday #atlvssea

A photo posted by Brianna Stade (@breezy__bri_) on

Game day feels😏 #riseup #seavsatl

A photo posted by Brianna Stade (@breezy__bri_) on

Nicole Manelas - New England Patriots

Life's better in a bikini 💙✌🏼 #thoughtoftheday

A photo posted by Nicole Manelas (@nicolemanelas) on

Jess Farrell - Atlanta Falcons

🏈💥#SBLI #Houstonbound

A photo posted by Jess Farrell (@jessfarr1) on

Appropriate #tbt to the rookie days...Happy birthday @atlantafalcons! ❤️🎉 #falconscheer

A photo posted by Jess Farrell (@jessfarr1) on

Amanda Soucy - New England Patriots

Nicole B - Atlanta Falcons

Hannah LeBeau - New England Patriots

#fbf to when I wasn't freezing

A photo posted by Hannah LeBeau (@hlebeau) on

Jordan Lynn - Atlanta Falcons

Alex Brandy - New England Patriots

Alright 24 lets see what you got! 🤞🏼

A photo posted by Alex Brandy (@alexbrandy) on

Leslie B - Atlanta Falcons

