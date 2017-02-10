Fredagsguf: The "Valentine's Day" Issue

Læs også

Som optakt til Valentinsdag på tirsdag tager vi hul på weekenden med dette galleri, som er fyldt med smukke og letpåklædte damer.

10. februar 2017 af Redaktionen
Valentinsdag er lige rundt om hjørnet, og før du har set dig om, står du med røven i klaskehøjde. Du har ikke købt blomster, chokolade eller skrevet en sød SMS til kæresten...

Derfor får du nu kastet en servicemeddelse i hovedet. Valentinsdag er den 14. februar - altså nu på tirsdag. Hvis du ikke ved, hvad du skal gå ud og købe, kan vi varmt anbefale dig at se med her. Vi har samlet et galleri med flotte damer, der viser gaver (lingeri) frem, som både du og kæresten bliver glade for.

Rigtig god weekend!

Will u be my date tonight? 💋 #Desir #ValentinesDay #Sexy #SexyValentine #Love #Kiss

A photo posted by Passionata Official (@passionata_official) on

@sugarkitten_boudoir #fantasyweekends💝wishlist #valentinesday #lingerie #favourites #instalingerie #sexyvalentine

A photo posted by Fantasy Weekends (@fantasy_weekends) on

Burlesque is retro striptease with the emphasis on TEASE💋It originated as a variety show that was a spin-off of vaudeville and evolved into its very own art💋Imagine seeing a pin-up girl from the '40s come to life and dance right off the page of a pulp novel💋Burlesque is playful, glamorous and often involves social satire💋Audiences and performers alike agree that the flirtatiously feminine and provocative movements of burlesque are a celebration of womanhood in all its glory💋Dancers usually wear boas, gloves, sequins, and corsets and have a "gimmick" that tells a story in their routine—with a big wink and nod💋With its long and colorful history, burlesque has made a comeback into the mainstream💋Discover what every great seductress knows—the art of the tease💋 The Goddess Workout Burlesque Video: on youtube: https://goo.gl/2SxtYC on Amazon: https://goo.gl/MjVth3 📷 @photohelene #inlovewithlife #loveisintheair #burlesque #burlygirl #burlylife #burlesquelife #burlesquecostume #showgirllife #valentinesgift #ValentinesDay #sexyvalentine #bemyvalentine #bemine #bringingsexyback #lingerieaddict #sexylingerie #lingerielover #glamorouslife #glamourpuss #glamourshot #wcw #womencrush #womencrushwednesday #goddessworkout #cardioburlesque #bootygoals #goddesslife #champagnedreams

A photo posted by Dolphina GoddessLife (@dolphinagoddesslife) on

#скоровincanto#newcollection2017#sexyvalentine#incanto_krsk

A photo posted by INCANTO 219-01-47📞 (@incanto_krsk) on

My Very Sexy Valentine❣️ 시크 그레이를 만나보세요! #Chicgrey #SexyValentine 💋

A photo posted by 에블린 공식 인스타그램 (@eblin_kr) on

Se viene San Valentín! 💞 ya tenes tu conjunto? #sexyvalentine #sexy #intimates #lencería #lingerie

A photo posted by LIMA Intimates (@limaintimates) on

🍷#sexyvalentine #sexylingerie 🍷

A photo posted by Laleekslingerie© (@laleekslingerie) on

New Arrivals💞 BEE BALM SET 💋 #sexyvalentine #godsavequeens_official SHOP WWW.GODSAVEQUEENS.COM

A photo posted by GODSAVEQUEENS (@godsavequeens_official) on

Bad girls get great Valentines #thefantasybox #valentinesgifts #sexyvalentine #control

A photo posted by The Fantasy Box (@thefantasybox) on

@utrendfashion #fantasyweekends💝wishlist #valentinesday #lingerie #favourites #instalingerie #sexyvalentine #betterthanflowers

A photo posted by Fantasy Weekends (@fantasy_weekends) on

