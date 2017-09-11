Hun blev berømt for sin sexede tvillinge-rolle i Sin City - nu er hun tilbage helt uden tøj på

Jaime King. Siger det navn dig noget? Måske ikke, men hvis du har set Sin City, ved du, hvem vi taler om. Det er nemlig hende, der spillede tvillingerne Goldie og Wendy (Goldie var hende, Mickey Rourkes karakter, Marv, forelskede sig i, men som blev myrdet i løbet af den nat, de to tilbragte sammen).
King er i dag blevet 38 år, og skuespilkarrieren er siden Sin City gået ret meget ned ad bakke. Men nu vil hun angiveligt forsøge at kickstarte sin karriere. I hvert fald figurerer hun i et nyt photoshoot og interview for Galore Magazine. Og det er alt andet end forglemmeligt. Se selv billederne herunder, og bedøm selv.
GALORE COVER ESSAY ON THIS IMAGE ✨✨✨ I have a natural tendency to isolate. I’ve always been a loner. When I was a kid, all I wanted to do was read books and go to the library and play with my imaginary friends. My mom said I was never sad and never had any pain until I reached the age where I felt like I had to be accepted by others." That’s when I started getting bullied and not knowing how I’d make it through the day. I was terrified of school. It was even bad outside of school — kids would throw bricks of fireworks through my window onto my bed. They’d go to a party and call me to tease me. Horrors. But I’m grateful that it happened. It taught me the importance of standing up for myself. It taught me I was a misfit, I was different, and I was going to have to find something outside the norm. I had severe postpartum depression. I isolated myself. I was anxious all the time, I felt like I was unlovable. I couldn’t even think straight. I had to live through an entire pregnancy where I didn’t know if my child was going to live or die. I couldn’t even process the trauma because I was too busy trying to keep him and myself alive. The judgment of yourself as a mother is consistent. So I’m really trying to find my identity of who I am as a mom. I’m trying to realize it’s okay to go to lunch for an hour with a girlfriend. If we’re not nurturing our souls and the things we love, it’s easy to get lost and lonely. Vulnerability is our greatest strength. When you’re able to really speak and share from the heart, that’s when you truly connect with other people, which heals everything. None of this outside stuff matters if we’re with the people we love. "Vulnerability is our greatest strength" ✨ @galore cover interview ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨
"We need to talk about these things. We grow up with a mentality that menstruation is not supposed to be painful, and if it is, you deal with it yourself and don't complain. We need to talk about this and spread as much awareness as we can. Girls as young as 12 get diagnosed with endometriosis and PCOS. When you're living with it, it can be constant agony." @jaime_king
"Society has celebrated and shamed sexuality at the same time. I remember feeling very confused as a young model because I’d be accused of leading people on if they thought I was too sexy or too beautiful. So I want these photos to be a celebration of that side we all have, that we can embrace and love without fear of being judged or harassed.We can also harness our sexuality and sensuality and use it as a celebration of who we are. The idea is to make love not just to others, but to ourselves — celebrate this beautiful form, no matter what shape or size." @jaime_king xGALORE #sexuality #beautyisskindeep #influencer #love #jaimeking 📸@jamienelson6
I have a natural tendency to isolate. I’ve always been a loner. When I was a kid, all I wanted to do was read books and go to the library and play with my imaginary friends. My mom said I was never sad and never had any pain until I reached the age where I felt like I had to be accepted by others.That’s when I started getting bullied and not knowing how I’d make it through the day. I was terrified of school. It was even bad outside of school — kids would throw bricks of fireworks through my window onto my bed. They’d go to a party and call me to tease me. Horrors. But I’m grateful that it happened. It taught me the importance of standing up for myself. It taught me I was a misfit, I was different, and I was going to have to find something outside the norm. @jaime_king x GALORE ♀️💖 #misfit #depression #stopbullying #bully #sucide #love #help #teens #loner #shy #norm #selflove
"I was called James at the start of my career because my mom called me that as a kid. I’ve always identified more with James than Jaime. I didn’t just want to be a girl or woman and I didn’t want to be a man. There’s no vocabulary for what I identify with. We’re all trying to find the words for such a complex thing. With more people expressing who they are, it’s so much healthier and so much better.That’s what I tell my son, who one minute is wearing princess dresses and the next minute is chasing every chick in the preschool. One day he came home upset because someone said boys can’t wear makeup and it broke his heart. He didn’t understand why. Why can’t our children do whatever they want? I don’t want to tell my children “you’re this” or “you’re that.” @jaime_king ⚡♂️♀️
GALORE cover and interview ✨"My whole life, it feels like I’ve been sold through my imagery. A lot of the time, it’s about selling sex. Society has celebrated and shamed sexuality at the same time. I remember feeling very confused as a young model because I’d be accused of leading people on if they thought I was too sexy or too beautiful. So I want these photos to be a celebration of that side we all have, that we can embrace and love without fear of being judged or harassed." We can also harness our sexuality and sensuality and use it as a celebration of who we are. The idea is to make love not just to others, but to ourselves — celebrate this beautiful form, no matter what shape or size." Link in bio 💕#galore #sex #girlcult
MY SEPTEMBER ISSUE OF GALORE IS OUT NOW! 🌸 Thank you to @jamienelson6 for bringing my vision and concept to life 🌸 Print version will be out Sept. 7th! LINK IN BIO of interview, no holds barred 🌸 ・・・ @galore ✨ @jaime_king IS OUR NEWEST COVER GIRL!!!! Bad ass woman, mother, and member of our #girlcult!!! Check out the cover story, link in bio 👑 Photography: @jamienelson6 Stylist: @mandelkorn Hair: @giannetos Makeup: @mynxiiwhite