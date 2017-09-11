Hun blev berømt for sin sexede tvillinge-rolle i Sin City - nu er hun tilbage helt uden tøj på

GALORE COVER ESSAY ON THIS IMAGE ✨✨✨ I have a natural tendency to isolate. I’ve always been a loner. When I was a kid, all I wanted to do was read books and go to the library and play with my imaginary friends. My mom said I was never sad and never had any pain until I reached the age where I felt like I had to be accepted by others." That’s when I started getting bullied and not knowing how I’d make it through the day. I was terrified of school. It was even bad outside of school — kids would throw bricks of fireworks through my window onto my bed. They’d go to a party and call me to tease me. Horrors. But I’m grateful that it happened. It taught me the importance of standing up for myself. It taught me I was a misfit, I was different, and I was going to have to find something outside the norm. I had severe postpartum depression. I isolated myself. I was anxious all the time, I felt like I was unlovable. I couldn’t even think straight. I had to live through an entire pregnancy where I didn’t know if my child was going to live or die. I couldn’t even process the trauma because I was too busy trying to keep him and myself alive. The judgment of yourself as a mother is consistent. So I’m really trying to find my identity of who I am as a mom. I’m trying to realize it’s okay to go to lunch for an hour with a girlfriend. If we’re not nurturing our souls and the things we love, it’s easy to get lost and lonely. Vulnerability is our greatest strength. When you’re able to really speak and share from the heart, that’s when you truly connect with other people, which heals everything. None of this outside stuff matters if we’re with the people we love. "Vulnerability is our greatest strength" ✨ @galore cover interview ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

