Irina er det mest sexede bud på en dansk Harley Quinn

"I found the Joker's psyche disturbing and his charm irresistable! What can I tell ya? The guy just did it for me." 💋#HarleyQuinn + #Joker 🔥🔥🔥#SuicideSquad #Halloweencostume 2017 ————————————————— MUA: @nielslaigaard (🎥tutorial på min YouTube)

A post shared by I R I N A • O L S E N (@irinathediva) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:42am PDT