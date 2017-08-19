Jennifer Lawrence uden en trevl på kroppen i nyt photoshoot for stort magasin

Lige siden hun brød igennem med den iskolde thriller Winter’s Bone, har vi elsket Jennifer Lawrence her på redaktionen. En ting, der bare blev forstærket yderligere, da vi så traileren til den 27-årige skuespillerindes kommende film, Mother, der mildest talt ser skrækindjagende ud. Nå, men for at toppe det har J-Law lige lavet en billedserie for det berømte magasin Vogue, hvor hun blandt andet poserer nogenlunde som Gud skabte hende – lige bortset fra et sjal af en slags. Se selv herunder.
At 26, cover star #JenniferLawrence is already one of the most successful and exalted actors on the planet. She’s a four-time Oscar nominee and Best Actress winner (#SilverLiningsPlaybook) who simultaneously built a history-making franchise (@thehungergames) while costarring in another (@xmenmovies). In September, there’s the shrouded-in-secrecy @mothermovie—a tour de force from @darrenaronofsky, the filmmaking auteur and Lawrence’s boyfriend of the past year. Read our full interview with the actress about her new relationship, new movie, and more in the link in our bio. Photographed by @InezandVinoodh, styled by @tonnegood, Vogue, September 2017.
Faktisk har Vogue valgt at udgive magasinet med hele fire forskellige covers – alle sammen med Jennifer Lawrence på - i anledning af dets 125 års jubilæum. Herunder kan du se flere af billederne, den skønne kvinde har fået taget.
For our September issue, we commissioned artist John Currin to create a portrait of #JenniferLawrence for one of her four covers. Tap the link in our bio to see all four, and pick up your copy on @amazon. Cover by John Currin. "Untitled," 2017. Oil on canvas, 40 x 30 inches (101.6 x 76.2 cm). © John Currin. Photography by Rob McKeever. Courtesy @gagosiangallery. #Vogue125
For Vogue’s 125th anniversary September issue, one seriously momentous cover was required. #AnnieLeibovitz, @Bruce_Weber, @InezandVinoodh, and painter John Currin were all enlisted to present their own unique vision of the month’s cover star, #JenniferLawrence. During the shoot, filmmaker Mitch Springer followed the famously candid actress and upcoming star of @mothermovie as she braved both dinghies and daring dresses, and opened up, among other things, about how she used to “emotionally whisper” to horses. Tap the link in our bio to watch the full video. #Vogue125 Director @ryland_mcintyre Producer @tommyschell Writers @ryland_mcintyre, @tommyschell, @vincentpeone Director of Photography @zachstoltzfus B-cam J.T. Springer Gaffer @corybeisser Sound @macksmellman, Brian Flood Production Assistant Adrienne Gonzales Editor @sainthereford Post-Production Mixer Drew Joy Featuring @chelseafrei as Selfie Makeup Artist @aaronkheifets as Farm Stylist @ryland_mcintyre as Mitch Springer
Åh, og lige få at få dig væk fra drømmeland igen, så får du lige traileren til Mother herunder, hvis du altså tør at se den...