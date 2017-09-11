Mandagsdamen Erin McGregor – Conor McGregors mindre kendte søster

Navn: Erin McGregor
Født: 2. juni 1981
Instagram: erinmcgregor123
Beskæftigelse: Tidligere konkurrence-bodybuilder
Kendt for: At være MMA-stjernen Conor McGregors storesøster
Det er ikke til at se, at kvinden her har to børn. Men ikke desto mindre er det tilfældet. Sig hej til Erin McGregor, der er Conor McGregors mindre kendte søster. Hun har tidligere konkurreret som bodybuilder og har vundet flere konkurrencer i ’fysik’ og ’fitnessmodellering’. Og nu kan hun altså kalde sig selv for Mandagsdame på mmm.dk. Tillykke, Erin. Det har du fortjent.
5 days without constant wifi ,, this is Wat I remember holidays to be !! Bikini s that r comfortable ( and leave no white marks ) hair tied up off ur face ,, eating and drinkin all you want ,,!!! Not worrying about gettin the best bikini pictures with ur hair down and lookin like u stepped off a photo shoot !! It was amazing to have no wifi and not care about posting up the picture perfect scenes that holidays give !! It was about makin memories having laughs and watchin my white marks get whiter 😂😂 I am Holdin it in and have had treatment with @clearskin_clinic on my tummy as well as been feed by @fitgods_fast_fresh_food for 5 days b4 !! But I do miss life with out social media a little, Been Born in the 80 s where all u had to compare urself to was the spice girls 😎 #liveyourlifebefree #youknowyoucanhaveitallll #socialmediabreak #stopthepressure