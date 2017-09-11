Mandagsdamen Erin McGregor – Conor McGregors mindre kendte søster

5 days without constant wifi ,, this is Wat I remember holidays to be !! Bikini s that r comfortable ( and leave no white marks ) hair tied up off ur face ,, eating and drinkin all you want ,,!!! Not worrying about gettin the best bikini pictures with ur hair down and lookin like u stepped off a photo shoot !! It was amazing to have no wifi and not care about posting up the picture perfect scenes that holidays give !! It was about makin memories having laughs and watchin my white marks get whiter 😂😂 I am Holdin it in and have had treatment with @clearskin_clinic on my tummy as well as been feed by @fitgods_fast_fresh_food for 5 days b4 !! But I do miss life with out social media a little, Been Born in the 80 s where all u had to compare urself to was the spice girls 😎 #liveyourlifebefree #youknowyoucanhaveitallll #socialmediabreak #stopthepressure

A post shared by Erin Mcgregor (@erinmcgregor123) on May 18, 2017 at 4:28am PDT