Mandagsdamen Erin McGregor – Conor McGregors mindre kendte søster

Vi har før skrevet om Aofie McGregor, men nu er det kommet os for øre, at MMA-stjernen Conor McGregor har endnu en søster.

11. september 2017 af M!
#mandagsdamen

Navn: Erin McGregor

Født: 2. juni 1981

Instagram: erinmcgregor123

Beskæftigelse: Tidligere konkurrence-bodybuilder

Kendt for: At være MMA-stjernen Conor McGregors storesøster

Det er ikke til at se, at kvinden her har to børn. Men ikke desto mindre er det tilfældet. Sig hej til Erin McGregor, der er Conor McGregors mindre kendte søster. Hun har tidligere konkurreret som bodybuilder og har vundet flere konkurrencer i ’fysik’ og ’fitnessmodellering’. Og nu kan hun altså kalde sig selv for Mandagsdame på mmm.dk. Tillykke, Erin. Det har du fortjent.

5 days without constant wifi ,, this is Wat I remember holidays to be !! Bikini s that r comfortable ( and leave no white marks ) hair tied up off ur face ,, eating and drinkin all you want ,,!!! Not worrying about gettin the best bikini pictures with ur hair down and lookin like u stepped off a photo shoot !! It was amazing to have no wifi and not care about posting up the picture perfect scenes that holidays give !! It was about makin memories having laughs and watchin my white marks get whiter 😂😂 I am Holdin it in and have had treatment with @clearskin_clinic on my tummy as well as been feed by @fitgods_fast_fresh_food for 5 days b4 !! But I do miss life with out social media a little, Been Born in the 80 s where all u had to compare urself to was the spice girls 😎 #liveyourlifebefree #youknowyoucanhaveitallll #socialmediabreak #stopthepressure

2 cool cats 😜#teammcgregor#theking#preggersmcgregors 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀@thenotoriousmma

Once in a while I break out of my house coat and Ul " cash me outside how bout dah " 😂😂😂😂!!!!!

Repost from @aoifemcgregor85 using @RepostRegramApp - Vegas we on our way👊🏻 #teammcgregor

Team mc Gregor 🍀🍀 lets go Conor

Team mc Gregor every day 🍀🍀🍀

First time in months with make up on 😍😍😍roll on the wkd #sisters#hens#bridesmaid

Gotta love mutha" f"in filters 😂no I do not look like this in real life 😂😂😂😂😂😂

New hair #same trousers 😂😝😏

Only time the camera came out last night #havin2muchfun

