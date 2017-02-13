Mandagsdamen: Valeria Orsinis perfekte røv er fra en helt anden verden

Læs også

13. februar 2017 af Redaktionen
Navn: Valeria Orsini

Født: 19. januar 1990

Instagram: valeria_orsini

Beskæftigelse: Model

Kendt for: Hendes smukke Instagram-profil, som har over 4 millioner følgere

Når dine rødder stammer fra Colombia, Italien og Puerto Rico, er du jo nærmest allerede skabt til at blive model. Og netop model er, hvad smukke Valeria Orsini er. Med hendes brune hud, fantastiske kurver og en stor interesse for fitness har hun skabt en Instagram-profil med over 4 millioner følgere.

Valeria har så vild en krop, at vi er i tvivl om, hvor vidt vi er mest til røv eller bryster. Det siger altså ikke så lidt…

Tjek hendes billeder ud her.

Take a moment today and focus on what you really want. Remind yourself of your dreams & aspirations. It's easy to get lost in the day to day tasks and responsibilities of life that we lose focus on what we really want for ourselves. Don't lose faith or sight of your Vision, believe. Refocus on the goal and make each day count. We will never have this day again so live like it. . . Perfectly equipped for whatever comes at me in @superfitbabes High Performance Fabrics 💪 fits like a [email protected] . www.SuperFitBabes.com . . #superfitbabes #bodybyorsini

A photo posted by valeria_orsini (@valeria_orsini) on

What an incredible weekend❤ I had the honor of meeting a lot of you guys making all the craziness worth it. It was a completely different and amazing experience having my own booth for @bodybyorsini and a new learning experience. Einstein said it best "Learning is experience. Everything else is just information." As a team we experienced ups & downs this week like having a large part our of merchandise stolen from us right before the show, thankfully we were able to come together and have an amazing show.. we did not let the obstacle phase us. That's my attitude for any obstacle that comes my way this year!! I'm not drowning in a glass of water and neither should you! Life is a journey with problems to solve, lessons to learn, but most of all experiences to enjoy. Dancing in the rain and most importantly never giving up. #bodybyorsini #superfitbabes

A photo posted by valeria_orsini (@valeria_orsini) on

@SuperFitBabes New Goodies😍 Delicious Brazilan Fabrics SuperFitBabes.com . . @superfitbabes

A photo posted by valeria_orsini (@valeria_orsini) on

Hello Fall ll 🍂 . Photo| @martin_depict H&M| @ninasmakeup

A photo posted by valeria_orsini (@valeria_orsini) on

Summer days driftin' away.. Photo| @13o5

A photo posted by valeria_orsini (@valeria_orsini) on

💦 @SuperFitBabes . . Click Link in my bio✨ #superfitbabes #bodybyorsini

A photo posted by valeria_orsini (@valeria_orsini) on

