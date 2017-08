Denne 12-årig fyr er en sindssygt dygtig tatovør – se hans gudesmukke arbejde her

🦈 this day has been amazing so far. I came today with Ali to draw to @cafeunido in Casco Viejo. My chocolate frappé is so delicious and everyone is really nice here in Unido. I am thinking this is something I would enjoy to do very often. ☕️Unido is the best coffee shop in Panamá though.

A post shared by Ezrah The Shark Dormon (@eztheshark) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT