Skræmmende billeder: Fotograf genskaber sine søvnparalyse-mareridt

My video documentary with VICE's Daily Vice is now live! We cover a behind the scenes peek at one of my photoshoots, explore the effects of sleep paralysis, and get an in depth look at my artistic process. A huge thank you to the Daily Vice team! http://bit.ly/1Tuvvzy

A photo posted by Nicolas Bruno (@nicolasbruno) on Feb 19, 2016 at 8:09am PST