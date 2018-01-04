Christian Bale forklarer, hvorfor han endnu ikke har set Ben Affleck som Batman

Det burde ikke være til nogen stor diskussion, at Christopher Nolans udgave af Batman af trillioner gange bedre end Zach Snyders. That's a fact.

Det er derfor heller ikke så nemt at skulle udfylde så store sko efter Nolan, og DC Comics assemble-koncept har heller ikke rigtig båret frugt.

Men har den famøse Christian Bale, som portrætterer Batman i Nolan-trilogien, mon set Batfleck i aktion?

Well, i et nyt interview med Slashfilm forklarer han, at han endnu ikke har set Affleck i aktion. Og det er ikke fordi, at filmene er lidt elendige.

Det skyldes simpelthen, at han ikke er så vild med superheltefilm:

“I have not [seen Ben Affleck’s Batman]. Yes, I’m interested [in seeing it], my son seemed like he was really interested, but then I realized he just wanted to see the trailer and that was it. I tend to go see films that [my kids] want to see. I have to confess I’m not a huge superhero film fan. People seem surprised at that, I don’t know why. I’ve not seen any of the Avengers films or any of those films at all. I hear they’re very good, but I’m quite happy just hearing they’re very good.”





Say what? Nå, men så er han vel i det mindste fan af Batman, nu hvor han selv har spillet rollen så godt:





“I didn’t have knowledge of the graphic novels or the comics. I wasn’t an avid fan, but when I had seen the Adam West series, I really enjoyed it. I had seen some of the other films. I was ambivalent about them. It was Frank Miller’s Batman: Year One that was such a surprise to me.”





Så hans referenceramme er Adam Wests Batman... oh well, men i det mindste har han ikke startet ud med at se Dawn of Justice eller Justice League. Det ville næsten være synd!



