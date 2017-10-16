Læs også

Ny pille træner din krop uden du behøver at røre dig ud af flækken

Gordon Ramsay er blevet ripped!

Stjernekok i stjerneform

16. oktober 2017 af M!

Man kan ikke beskylde den 50-årige stjernekok, for at være forfaldet til idealet om en dad-bod. I hvert fald er der ikke meget af det, over Ramsays seneste Instagram post fra Hawaii.

Ramsay er på visit for at gennemføre et triathlon, og billedet er skudt lige inden starten gik.

"One of the most incredible feelings ever sat in the water on the start line minutes before the cannon goes off." 

Hvad er DIN undskyldning? 

Hvad synes kvinderne?

