Gordon Ramsay er blevet ripped!

Man kan ikke beskylde den 50-årige stjernekok, for at være forfaldet til idealet om en dad-bod. I hvert fald er der ikke meget af det, over Ramsays seneste Instagram post fra Hawaii.
Ramsay er på visit for at gennemføre et triathlon, og billedet er skudt lige inden starten gik.
"One of the most incredible feelings ever sat in the water on the start line minutes before the cannon goes off."
One of the most incredible feelings ever sat in the water on the start line minutes before the cannon goes off @im.kona good luck to all the athletes taking part and a big thank you to all the supporters and helpers @iamspecialized_tri @ironmantri ,let the island come to you. Best wishes and race safe. Next year I'm coming back can't wait
Hvad er DIN undskyldning?