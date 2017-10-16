Gordon Ramsay er blevet ripped!

One of the most incredible feelings ever sat in the water on the start line minutes before the cannon goes off @im.kona good luck to all the athletes taking part and a big thank you to all the supporters and helpers @iamspecialized_tri @ironmantri ,let the island come to you. Best wishes and race safe. Next year I'm coming back can't wait

