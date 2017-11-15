Computerteknikere løfter sløret for de bizarre ting, de har fundet på kundernes computere

Du kender problemet.
Pludselig står computeren af - enten fryser den helt eller også går den i sort. Hvad gør du? Du skal bruge den asap, så du sender den til teknikeren. Men problemet er, at du måske har nogle ting i dine mapper, som du helst ikke skal have andre til at se.
Too bad, for computerteknikerne kigger 100 % på dine ting, hvis de ligger nogenlunde tilgængelige. Det er lidt som at vifte en bøf foran en glubsk hund.
I en Reddit-tråd tidligere på året fortalte en række computerteknikere, hvad de har fundet på folks computere - og det er ret vildt. Se med herunder og se et par eksempler:
I was setting up my grandfather’s printer and he warned me “there’s a lot of porn on there” (meaning the PC) lol I laughed and showed him how to delete his search history.
Coworker had me fix her computer lag since nobody was at the IT desk.
I was running a scan and doing a clean of all her temp files when I saw an XXX folder on her desktop.
Had a couple of videos inside of it.
Opened the first one.
It was a video of maggots pouring out from a vagina.
I couldn’t have sex with my girlfriend for about a week after it.
I couldn’t unsee it. I still have that fucking clip burned into my memory. This was 6 years ago.
Found a load of porn while working on a clients computer. Lots of Brazzers cuts and fragments of videos. Come to find out, he wasn’t obsessed with porn at all; he was an editor for Brazzers.
A photo album full of polar bears with coke bottles photoshopped onto their hands, like very badly done. Like 40 photos. I was just trying to update a friends drivers and couldn’t resist opening the folder called coke bears
Don’t do the job anymore but once I did an install where they ordered playboy channel for their service (no big deal), but as soon as I get there he starts “you have the playboy channel on there right?”, I look at the order and say…”yeah”. So I’m doing the install and his wife offers me a drink and food. I turn it down (we are suppose to, job policy). I also had to do a virus check on their computer. So after I finish the install for the cable he says “okay, show us the playboy channel”. Usually people wait for us to leave so it was weird to look up the channel and watch porn in a guys house with his wife on a 65 inch tv. so I excuse myself to work on the computer, AS soon as I log in the last page he was on was importing foreign women for sex (like mail order brides), the next tab was for orgies ans the next tab was for craigslist. I didn’t go to far into it because it was just REALLY awkward as I heard the sounds from the tv downstairs. So when I go to leave, him and his wife don’t look at me and they are fixated on the porn. I say my goodbye speech but they don’t even turn.
It was just weird all around for me.
Plans detailing a prospective campus shooting on the same computer as very sweet emails to his grandmother. He killed himself 2 months prior and I was recovering data for his family. I did not tell them.
Not me but a friend borrowed his lieutenants computer while we were deployed to Iraq. Found a lot of child porn on it. Pictures of his balls on soldiers while they were sleeping…you know the usual. Yeah he’s a level 2 sex offender now.
Edit. Great, my child porn comment blows up. Thanks guys. This happened back in 08. My friend had to borrow the computer to pull some forms off of it or something. Can’t remember exactly. He happened to stumble upon the treasure trove of nasty. Once that happened he grabbed the nearest guy to him and went straight to the tocc. Captain happened to be there. Went right inside and shut the door. From there mp’s were called and he was taken into custody. They did the trial very quickly over there so word didn’t spread around here. Had a few other friends escort him from jail to court then do suicide watch on him. Fun fact. He went on record stating he was a woman trapped in a mans body as if it was a solid defense.
Why he had all of that so easily accessible I have no idea.
Pictures of graveyards at night and a guy with a hood and a torch walking in them and digging.
I had a customer who wanted me to find pictures of her son’s penis on the computer. The son had gotten in legal trouble in the past for sending unsolicited pictures of his dick to anyone and everyone. He was not allowed to use the internet on the computer, but as his parents were computer illiterate, they had no idea whether or not he was doing it again, and they wanted to find out. I ended up writing her instructions and showing her how to search for herself, as searching for pictures of her underage son’s penis was in ethically murky waters. It was a good thing I did, too, because she ended up finding some.
Guy was severely overweight. I found before and after shaving pics of his crotch and anus. I couldn’t even look him in the eye when I handed his computer back to him.
My dad has his own software company and does tech support for it and general computer repairs for anyone who drops by his office. Don’t know what’s the most disturbing thing he’s come across, but I was present when a man dropped off his mother’s laptop.
Dad booted it up and immediately encountered a common problem: It was password protected. So he asks the son for the password. The son has to call his mom to get it. The mom tells the son who has to relay it to my dad:
suckbigdick2014.