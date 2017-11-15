Computerteknikere løfter sløret for de bizarre ting, de har fundet på kundernes computere

Not me but a friend borrowed his lieutenants computer while we were deployed to Iraq. Found a lot of child porn on it. Pictures of his balls on soldiers while they were sleeping…you know the usual. Yeah he’s a level 2 sex offender now.

Edit. Great, my child porn comment blows up. Thanks guys. This happened back in 08. My friend had to borrow the computer to pull some forms off of it or something. Can’t remember exactly. He happened to stumble upon the treasure trove of nasty. Once that happened he grabbed the nearest guy to him and went straight to the tocc. Captain happened to be there. Went right inside and shut the door. From there mp’s were called and he was taken into custody. They did the trial very quickly over there so word didn’t spread around here. Had a few other friends escort him from jail to court then do suicide watch on him. Fun fact. He went on record stating he was a woman trapped in a mans body as if it was a solid defense.

Why he had all of that so easily accessible I have no idea.