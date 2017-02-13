19-årig model hævder at have sat verdensrekord i Tinder-matches – og det forstår vi godt

Der findes lækre Tinder-brugere, og så findes der 19-årige Jazz Egger, der sprænger lækkerhedsskalaen, hvad angår dating-appen. Og den stjernelækre model hævder nu at have sat verdensrekorden for fleste Tinder-matches nogensinde.
Egger, der oprindeligt er fra Australien, men nu bor i London, fortæller nemlig til Daily Mail, at hun har scoret hele 5.400 højre-swipes – altså matches. Yderligere siger hun, at hun hver dag får mange ”super-likes”, og at de konstante tilbud nu er blevet for meget for hende i forhold til at håndtere dem.
- Jeg nåede til et punkt, hvor jeg ikke kunne svare alle mere, fordi jeg havde swipet til høre på hvert super-like, siger Egger.
Hun er tilmed blevet nødt til at tilføje en tekst på sin Tinder-profil, hvor der står: ”Undskyld, det her har taget overhånd. Jeg kan ikke længere svare alle. Jeg svarer kun på din besked, hvis den er super interessant. Jeg håber, du forstår.”
Alligevel hævder Egger, at det kun har fået mændene til at prøve endnu hårdere, og at hun nu ofte får tilbudt eksotiske ferier kvit og frit, ligesom mændene forsøger sig med ekstra kreative scorereplikker. Selv berømtheder skriver til hende, fortæller Egger.
Herunder kan du se, hvorfor Tinder-brugerne går amok over Jazz Egger, med et udpluk fra den unge dames Instagram-profil.
IT'S FINALLY OUT! #SNAPCHAT JOB! Wonderful photographer @silkeschlotz created real life Snapchat filters and took pics in big fashion cities, like London. There will be exhibitions in L.A. and NYC and other sick places. Oh! And check out the behind the scenes video on Youtube "Snapchat Filter Fashion" 💦🌞🌸 Will post more shots of the campaign soon xx Thanks for having me and s/o to the fantastic team - It was a pleasure!
Between Paris and London / #FREETHENIPPLE x shot: @tomhart.photo makeup: @anja.drown 🌿 (#truthbehindthisshot I actually stopped wearing bras 2 years ago bc hey my tits are small n cute and I stopped caring if people judge bc hey nipples are natural and omg I can't believe we're still discussing this in 2016. Anyway, choosing not to wear a bra anymore was like one of the best decisions I've ever made. I can't believe my nipples are illegal. #femitbaby)
/ shot by @tomhart.photo / makeup by @anja.drown thanks x was fun working with you two! and I really miss your puppy 🐶 (#truthbehindthisshot was a crazy day and I missed my train home so I had to wait for an hour and it was freezing and windy. Got ill the following day but still had meetings and castings. Oh and a radio interview. I sounded like a mouse on drugs. Anyway, I like how the pictures turned out so I'm not complaining.)
#notgonnalie At this point the only reason I'm still on instagram is bc casting directors started asking how many followers I have so they can decide whether they consider me or nah. Idk how to feel about this but hey this is me dropping a selfie to stay in the game. (Also, I edited my instagram captions. Check out #truthbehindthisshot)
photoshop lvl 7000 / sorry @robertsakowski for destroying your wonderful work xx (#truthbehindthisshot my agency told me on that day that my hips were way too wide and that I needed to lose weight in order to have a chance at London Fashion Week. I already was underweight so I decided to not lose any weight. I still got confirmed for LFW.)