19-årig model hævder at have sat verdensrekord i Tinder-matches – og det forstår vi godt

13. februar 2017 af Jakob Flarup
#Tinder #babegalleri

Umm yes exCUSE ME BUT WHO IS SHE

A photo posted by J A Z Z E G G E R 🇦🇹🇬🇧 (@jazzegger) on

Der findes lækre Tinder-brugere, og så findes der 19-årige Jazz Egger, der sprænger lækkerhedsskalaen, hvad angår dating-appen. Og den stjernelækre model hævder nu at have sat verdensrekorden for fleste Tinder-matches nogensinde.

Egger, der oprindeligt er fra Australien, men nu bor i London, fortæller nemlig til Daily Mail, at hun har scoret hele 5.400 højre-swipes – altså matches. Yderligere siger hun, at hun hver dag får mange ”super-likes”, og at de konstante tilbud nu er blevet for meget for hende i forhold til at håndtere dem.

- Jeg nåede til et punkt, hvor jeg ikke kunne svare alle mere, fordi jeg havde swipet til høre på hvert super-like, siger Egger.

Hun er tilmed blevet nødt til at tilføje en tekst på sin Tinder-profil, hvor der står: ”Undskyld, det her har taget overhånd. Jeg kan ikke længere svare alle. Jeg svarer kun på din besked, hvis den er super interessant. Jeg håber, du forstår.”

Alligevel hævder Egger, at det kun har fået mændene til at prøve endnu hårdere, og at hun nu ofte får tilbudt eksotiske ferier kvit og frit, ligesom mændene forsøger sig med ekstra kreative scorereplikker. Selv berømtheder skriver til hende, fortæller Egger.

Herunder kan du se, hvorfor Tinder-brugerne går amok over Jazz Egger, med et udpluk fra den unge dames Instagram-profil.

I can't believe this is a #painting! Absolutely stunning. Big s/o to @caroheleart ♡ Thank you so much x

A photo posted by J A Z Z E G G E R 🇦🇹🇬🇧 (@jazzegger) on

LOVE @MOSCHINO So in love with the outfit. The stylist + the entire team were amazing to work with. Tysm #silkephoto 🌹

A photo posted by J A Z Z E G G E R 🇦🇹🇬🇧 (@jazzegger) on

#FilmPreview / I'll publish it tomorrow on my YouTube channel so make sure to follow me. 🌸 link in bio x #sakowski

A video posted by J A Z Z E G G E R 🇦🇹🇬🇧 (@jazzegger) on

Preparing my book for London. I'm so excited! Only a few more weeks to go. ✈ Shot by @robertsakowski

A photo posted by J A Z Z E G G E R 🇦🇹🇬🇧 (@jazzegger) on

🌸 #levis

A photo posted by J A Z Z E G G E R 🇦🇹🇬🇧 (@jazzegger) on

fresh #digitals 📷 #polas

A photo posted by J A Z Z E G G E R 🇦🇹🇬🇧 (@jazzegger) on

