The @bluelagoonis is by far one of the best things I've ever experienced. It's so different from everything else. From the fact that it's freezing and snowing outside and you can comfortably swim in a 100 degree geothermic spa, to having silica and algae masks that are all natural and help your skin, I could spend everyday here. If this place isn't on your bucket list yet, put it right to the top! #BlueLagoon #TravelTheWorld #Iceland #travelingram

