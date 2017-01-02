Mandagsdamen Steph Pacca: Mød din nye personlige træner

Navn: Steph Pacca
Født: 9. april 1993
Instagram: steph_pacca
Beskæftigelse: Model og personlig træner
Kendt for: Skal vi sige et utal af lækre billeder på Instagram?
Hvis du nu alligevel har et nytårsforsæt, der inkluderer et fitnessmedlemsskab og gerne skulle ende ud med en smuk og veltrænet krop, var det så ikke noget med en personlig træner? Steph Pacca kan klare opgaven, og vurderet ud fra hvordan hun selv ser ud, er hun en af de bedste af slagsen.
Det kræver dog lige en flybillet til Australien, men hvad gør du ikke får en personlig træner med 5 års erfaring fra boksning, 7 års atletik og en røv, der siger spar to?
Strong, thick, whatever you wanna call it 💁🏻 I'm growing both mentally & physically and allowing myself to let go of anything bringing me down so I can move forward and UP 💥 we all have ups and downs but one thing I've learnt is to never let your weaknesses or mistakes define you. Its all character building, learning and growing 👌🏻 PHOTO: @perrywinklephotography ❤️
Having a clear mind is the first step to creating change. Ups and downs are what makes the journey all worth it in the end because no one ever felt real success without a little struggle. I'm ready for the next big chapter in my life and my drive to persue all my goals has never been stronger 😈 let's get itttt 💪🏻
For the first time in quite a while I'm feeling really happy with where I'm at. I'm waking up with more energy than I've ever had, sleeping like a baby, not craving crap food and training better than I have in years. I'm focused and finally have my momentum back. Fall in love with the process and the results will come easy. Simple as that 👌🏻 The 30 day sugar free program I'm doing is still available for a few more weeks on my website - click the link on my profile. 🙊 #Sugarfreejune