Læs også

Mandagsdamen Haylie Noire: Denne belgiske skønhed er bestemt ikke genert
© Instagram/steph_pacca

Mandagsdamen Steph Pacca: Mød din nye personlige træner

Aldrig har træningen i januar været sjovere.

2. januar 2017 af Anders W. Vorup
#mandagsdamen


Navn: Steph Pacca

Født: 9. april 1993

Instagram: steph_pacca

Beskæftigelse: Model og personlig træner

Kendt for: Skal vi sige et utal af lækre billeder på Instagram?

Hvis du nu alligevel har et nytårsforsæt, der inkluderer et fitnessmedlemsskab og gerne skulle ende ud med en smuk og veltrænet krop, var det så ikke noget med en personlig træner? Steph Pacca kan klare opgaven, og vurderet ud fra hvordan hun selv ser ud, er hun en af de bedste af slagsen.

Det kræver dog lige en flybillet til Australien, men hvad gør du ikke får en personlig træner med 5 års erfaring fra boksning, 7 års atletik og en røv, der siger spar to? 

Holidayyy time 🤗 @fawnstar_

A photo posted by STEPH PACCA (@steph_pacca) on

42 degrees?! Lifesaver @activebottle 🌞🔥☠️💦

A photo posted by STEPH PACCA (@steph_pacca) on

Mondays in new @tigermist intimates 😽 📷- @perrywinklephotography

A photo posted by STEPH PACCA (@steph_pacca) on

Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire ✨ newwww image by @perrywinklephotography

A photo posted by STEPH PACCA (@steph_pacca) on

@gooseberry.seaside ❤️

A photo posted by STEPH PACCA (@steph_pacca) on

💛 @andi_bagus

A photo posted by STEPH PACCA (@steph_pacca) on

Shoutout to @bondisands new ultra dark tan for changing my life 😜 #black

A photo posted by STEPH PACCA (@steph_pacca) on

Just playing on tennis courts 😎 photo- @perrywinklephotography

A photo posted by STEPH PACCA (@steph_pacca) on

Relateret Indhold

Damer
Damer
Damer
#mandagsdamen

Måske er du interesseret i...

Hvad synes kvinderne?

Damer
Damer
Damer
Damer
Damer
Sex-artikler
Damer
Sex-artikler

Mest læste

Damer
Damer
Damer
Sex-artikler
Damer
Damer