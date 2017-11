Ronaldo har endelig fået en ny statue, der ligner ham.. lidt

▪️ Cristiano Ronaldo has a new bust at the Bernabeu stadium museum



▪️ The new sculpture is the work of renowned artist Jose Antonio Navarro Arteaga



▪️ Navarro Arteaga's new bust is of bronze, almost 90 cm in height, weighs 60 kilos and reportedly cost less than €50,000. pic.twitter.com/rNXF2yjbhd